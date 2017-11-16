Hundreds of people led by Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Group, Oby Ezekwesili, on Thursday marched to the Presidential villa in protest of UNIMAID lecturers yet to be released by Boko Haram terrorists.

The protesters were seen demanding for justice for the kidnapped UNIMAID Lecturers and 16 women in the hands of terrorist group, Boko Haram.









The protesters accused the Buhari’s government of being insensitive to the plights of citizens.





They were seen with placards with inscriptions like ” We demand the rescue of UNIMAD lecturers” ‘No Nigerian should be left in the hands of terrorists.” The primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and properties’ ‘Demand rescue of 20 abducted lassa women.”





However, they were prevented by security operatives from getting to the Villa.



















