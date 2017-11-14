Members of the Bring Back Our Girls advocacy group BBOG led by former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, this morning staged a protest to the presidential villa to demand the rescue of the 113 Chibok school girls still in Boko Haram captivity.

They also demanded the immediate rescue of 10 police officers abducted in Lassa community in Borno state two months ago.

The group members also demanded the rescue of the University of Maiduguri lecturers that were abducted in July. The lecturers and a team of geologists were on an oil exploration exercise in Lake Chad basin when they were attacked and abducted.





