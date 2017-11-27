Pictures of vehicles branded with the image of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar are currently in circulation.

It is not clear when or where the pictures were taken but the media team of the former vice-president has described the picture as fake.





Paul Ibe, spokesman of Abubakar, told TheCable that the pictures emanated from a fake Twitter account.





Abubakar defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday but did not state his next political move.





During the weekend, he held a series of meetings with leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The former number two citizen lost the presidential ticket of the APC to President Muhammadu Buhari but there are indications that he would go head-to-head with Buhari in 2019.





Below are some of the pictures:















