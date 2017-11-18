Travelers are currently trapped along the ever-busy Asaba-Onitsha road as heavily armed security men have blocked the River Niger Bridge.

It was observed that the officers, who split themselves into groups, also blocked the Enugu – Awka highway, resulting to a heavy gridlock.





The Federal Road Safety Corps had earlier recommended alternative routes for road users as movement would be restricted today due to the governorship election.





The Corps Public Education Officer of FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, had listed the alternative routes as: Abuja axis: Abuja-Lokoja-Otukpa-Obollo Afor-Nsukka-9th Mile-Enugu; Enugu-Four Corner-Udi-Okigwe-Owerri.











