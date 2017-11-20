 PHOTO: Zimbabwean army arrests finance minister after $10 Million was found in his house | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » PHOTO: Zimbabwean army arrests finance minister after $10 Million was found in his house

3:25 PM 1
A+ A-
As the crisis in Zimbabwe continues, the military has arrested the country's finance minister, Ignatius Chombo and photos of his bullet-riddled house has emerged online.
Zimbabwean army arrests finance minister after?$10 Million was found in his house
It is understood Chombo was taken captive from his Borrowdale home around 1am last week after the Zimbabwean army's televised announcement that it was taking control of the country.

Speaking on Al Jazeera, Norton MP Temba Mliswa claims that the finance minister was arrested with $10 million United States dollars.  Mliswa also backs the military intervention and says that it was necessary because Grace Mugabe had usurped power from Mugabe. Said Mliswa


Chombo is reported to have been arrested after gunfire was exchanged between his security and members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) last night. Chombo is reported to be in custody after the ZDF arrested a number of ministers  and senior party officials over allegations of “committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice.“
Zimbabwean army arrests finance minister after?$10 Million was found in his house

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. Lord have mercy, politicians keeping cash like drug baron, hang him already.

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top