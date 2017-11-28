Singer, Banky W and Actress, Adesua Etomi after their lavish wedding in Cape Town are still on holiday with friends in South Africa and it seems they are having the best times of their life.

Well, the newly married singer in trying to show the “breathtaking” view from his room on his instagram story mistakenly showed the butt of his wife.





We can only hope that with this mistake. Banky would heed the advice of veteran actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.





The beautiful actress gave this advice on her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, where she said she is rooting for this their new love story.

"Dear Banky and Adesua, After Capetown, everyone leaves...it's just you two. My darlings if possible, stay off social media a bit. Communicate continuously. Preserve your friendship not just your love. Even as you two have now become one, don't forget to respect your individuality. We love you and are rooting for your special Love," she wrote.

Meanwhile some people are already monitoring what the actress has or hasn't done on social media. They've stormed the comment section of her Instagram page, 'advicing' her to include her new surname 'Mrs Wellignton' in her profile.