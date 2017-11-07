A Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa State yesterday ordered that a 21-year-old phone repairer, Michael Adeku, be given 22 strokes of the cane for stealing four litres of palm oil.Adeku, a resident of Yelwa Aso ‘B’, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, was convicted after pleading guilty to a two-count charge of criminal trespass and theft.The Judge, Mr. Ibrahim Shekarau, warned him to desist from such act.“I, hereby, order a court official to give him 22 strokes of the cane,” he said.The prosecutor, Donald Heman, had told the court that the convict trespassed into a shop belonging to Edwin Anunobi, on Calvary Road, behind a police station.He said the convict entered the shop and stole four litres of palm oil valued at N4,500.Heman said the offences contravened sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.