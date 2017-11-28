The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has urged the Federal Government to ensure that the allegation over illegal purchase of property against a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, is properly investigated and not swept under the carpet.

Fayose, made this call while addressing the press in Ado Ekiti on Monday.





According to him, the report against the person of Falana, who is reputed to be a human rights activist, friend of the masses, crusader of justice and defender of democracy, was shameful.





The embattled former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, had accused Falana of buying the building, which was one of the properties he helped to seize from pension thieves and handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), laid before the Senate a report linking the lawyer to alleged purchase of a N1 billion looter’s property located at 43 Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja. He said the property was sold to a ‘Lagos lawyer.’





Falana, at the weekend was reported to have said the property he bought in Maitama District, Abuja, was from A Group Properties and not from the EFCC as alleged.





However, Fayose said: “Falana’s attempt to be clever by half in the explanations he offered to justify his alleged atrocious act; whether or not he was a first degree or third degree buyer; his efforts to white-wash what is an alleged fraudulent deal and a betrayal of public trust and his desperate double speak to wriggle out of this tight corner, all fell flat on its face.”





Fayose, who insisted that truth must be told, added: “We must call a spade a spade and what is bad is bad. It is sad, disgraceful and shameful that Falana, a supposedly social crusader, anti-corruption advocate, and friend of the masses, can be cited in such odious, obscene and offensive conduct.





“This must be the real reason why Falana always fall head over heels in defence of the EFCC and Magu, not minding the vicious violations of the constitutionally-guaranteed rights, freedom, and liberties of citizens. What we have always suspected has now been confirmed publicly and by no less a person as the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.”





When contacted yesterday, Falana speaking on telephone said: “Why do you want my reaction? I have made my position clear. Didn’t you read my comments?





“Fayose is expressing his own opinion; what is my business with that? Despite my explanation, I am saying if you publish anything libelous, I am going to take it up with you. That is all I have to say.”