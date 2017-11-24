The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, said, yesterday, that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has gone for good and will never come back to power.The minister, who spoke in an interview with newsmen during his two-day visit to Jigawa State to attend the ninth meeting of the National Council on Tourism, Culture and National Orientation in Dutse, explained that with the achievements recorded by the present administration of All Progressives Party, APC, under President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians have no reasons to give their votes to PDP again.He noted that President Buhari has delivered the much-needed dividends of democracy, adding that he fulfilled some of his major campaign promises to Nigerians. Alhaji Mohammed minister said: “Buhari’s administration has succeeded in ensuring the security of Nigerians’ lives and properties, boosting the economy, enhancing agricultural sector among several issues.”He said the present administration had engaged over 200,000 youths through the N-Power scheme, adding that more youths will soon be engaged in the programme, urging Nigerians to continue to support the APC administration for a better change and better Nigeria for all.