Oil and gas mogul cum politician, Ifeanyi Ubah has declared that the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, will lose the general elections in 2019 due to what he described as the “open show of high-handedness and impunity.”Chairman of Capital Oil and Gas who spoke in Abuja on Friday on a live television programme, said although he made several investments in the PDP, the party remains undemocratic and lacking in critical political ideologies and values expected of a 21st-century political party.Ubah revealed that he decided to exit the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, was due to the result of the primary election for the party’s candidate in the Anambra state governorship election.“I left the PDP because of impunity. That party does not know what conscience is. The PDP has lost it, Ubah said.“Look at what they did to us in Anambra. Peter Obi just came and hijacked everything. They never allowed us to even get close to the delegates. We didn’t know who the delegates were until the eve of the primaries. We did not have access to them to tell them what we can offer. They just brought a list and they called them delegates.“You have seen the result of their impunity in the election. APGA beat them hands-down. Willy showcased what he has done but the PDP has nothing to use to campaign.“Forget about the things you hear about vote buying. There was nothing like vote buying. People just didn’t want PDP. My intention was to reposition PDP because of what I have put in the party but I have seen that it was a bad investment.“PDP will continue to bear the brunt of impunity until they begin to practice democracy. My next target to tell Nigerians about the evil called PDP and they will hear it as we approach 2019. 2019 is about APC and APGA.“We have not even gotten to 2019 you are beginning to see the drama. They don’t know anything apart from manipulation and imposition. How can a party survive like that.He alleged that the former Governor Peter Obi with support from some other top leaders in the party, hijacked and manipulated the party structure in favour of their personal interests.Ubah, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for upholding the tenets of a free and fair election void of superior central government influence.