The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against attempts to destroy opposition in the country, saying no amount of harassment will make the PDP crumble.In a statement on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the party slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration for persecuting the opposition for no justifiable reasons.“The latest needless onslaught against our party members is the plan by the APC government at the centre to incarcerate 50 members of our party before the end of this year with a view to using their arrest to deceive Nigerians that the failed anti-corruption war is still on course.“The dirty job, we are aware, has been handed over to the compromised anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Already, five members of our party have been illegally arrested and detained by EFCC without any charge preferred against them”, the statement said.Although the PDP said it could not immediately reveal the identities of about 45 of its members marked for arrest in the days ahead, the party said it was by no means scared of the persecution by the Buhari administration.Continuing, the party said, “We are sure that the daylight is about to break after the dark night of the APC administration. We wish to state clearly that what is ongoing under the Buhari administration is not a fight against corruption but an attempt at using members of the PDP as scapegoats and cover up for the ineffectual anti-corruption agenda of the current government.“The current wave of arrests therefore has nothing to do with the failed anti-corruption war but everything with 2019 elections. The ruling party failed on all its major election planks.“It has nothing to show for its over thirty months in office. The APC government has come to the conclusion that the only way to prevent its inevitable defeat at the polls in 2019 is to hound, harass, intimidate and suppress members of our party into submission.“However, we wish to state clearly that irrespective of what the APC government does in an attempt at bringing the PDP down to its knees, we shall remain irrepressible and will not bow to any tyranny.“The APC has already thrown away its chances in the 2019 elections by its non-performance. No amount of intimidation and harassment of the opposition will improve its fortunes.“We call on all men and women of goodwill to rise up to challenge the invidious attempt by the APC government to turn Nigeria into a gestapo state and undermine our hard earned democracy on the altar of political desperation”, the statement added.