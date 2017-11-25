The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday stated that there would be no automatic ticket for for any aspirant or erstwhile Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, if he finally joins the former ruling party.

Atiku announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC on Friday.





The PDP, while ruling out an automatic ticket for any party member, said whoever is interested in contesting an elective office, including the former Vice President, must be prepared to submit to constitutional provisions in the spirit of democracy.





The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said this while addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.





He said, “The PDP is democratic party. If you come in, you are free to contest elections once you meet our constitutional requirements, but we can’t give our ticket to‎ anybody like that (automatic).





“However and unfortunately in 2013, they were deceived into believing that there was a platform that would correct all the ills in the PDP and that it could create an Eldorado in Nigeria.





“We believe Atiku Abubakar has come to know the truth like he said in the statement that he has now known the truth, that the APC is not what they call themselves…That platform ( APC) is the worst platform in the history of politics in Nigeria.





“I believe people like Atiku were deceived because we had challenges in our party at that point in time. They went and join the new party called the APC which we have all now see, every Nigerian has seen, is a fallacy.





“The day APC was born marked a tragedy for Nigeria. It has been a monumental disaster for Nigeria. There is nothing progressive in them. Everything about them is unprogressive. Everything about them is complete disaster.





“It is human to make mistakes because we are not infallible. We have no knowledge of what will happen in the future. Human beings can always be deceived.





“But in John 8: 32, the Bible says ‘And you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.’”