The People’s Democratic Party has broken its silence on the alleged attempt to assassinate the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, by security operatives purportedly working on the instructions of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Nigerian Eye had reported that a major disaster was averted when Amaechi and Wike met on Saturday at a cross road in Nwanja area of Elekahia road, Port Harcourt where both political leaders traded assassination claims.





However, the PDP in a statement on Sunday signed by Chinwe Nnorom on behalf of the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, said that the alleged harassment and attempt on the life of governor Wike was an open invitation to anarchy and another plan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ignite crisis against Rivers state.





It also said that if anything happens to the governor or his immediate family and aides, the APC and Amaechi should be held responsible.





While condemning the attack, the PDP also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the on-going face-off between governor and his predecessor as well as to order the immediate transfer of one Akin Fakorede, the commander of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), in Rivers State, who purportedly led the assassination attempt on the governor.





The statement reads: “the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), is once again constrained to draw the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to another assassination attempt by his Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi on the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike yesterday being Saturday, November 11, 2017 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“The Convoy of Governor Wike was ambushed by a contingent of security apparatus led by the commander of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), in Rivers State, Mr. Akin Fakorede and supervised by Amaechi’s ADC, Mr. Debewari. These constant harrasement and attempt on the Life of Governor Wike is an open invitation to anarchy and another plan of the APC to ignite crisis against Rivers State.





“The public is aware that the Minister of Transport has been making attempts on the Life of Governor Wike, and in all of the attempts, the Commander of SARS in Rivers State, Mr. Fakorede is ever ready to lead the ill-advised onslaught.





“Again, we condemn this attack in very strong terms and call on President Buhari to order the immediate transfer of Mr. Fakorede of SARS out of Rivers State. Any delay in effecting this change will be taken that President Buhari is fully in charge of these ugly activities in the State.





“We are also calling on the International Community to take note of this chain of activity that are carefully planned by the Ruling APC and being executed by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi. If anything happens to Governor Wike or his immediate family and aides, the APC and Mr. Amaechi should be held responsible. ‘A stitch in time saves nine’.”