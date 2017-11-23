The Minister of information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Muhammad said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has finally gone and never returns to power at central and most of the state government.The minister made the disclosure yesterday in Dutse, Jigawa state capital while fielding questions to newsmen, said the Nigerian was seen and acknowledged changes in term of economic, security, jobs creation and fighting corruption”.According to him “the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) has gone forever and will never come back to rule Nigeria talk less of 2019”.Alhaji Lai Mohammed explained that “Nigerians were convinced with tremendous achievements recorded in the period of two years of APC administration under president Muhammad Buhari belief me the nobody will give his vote to PDP again”.He stated further that “President Muhammad Buhari has delivered major campaign promises of improving security, economic, jobs creation and power generation, this directly impacts the lives of both common men and privileged people”.The Minister maintained that Buhari’s administration succeeded in ensuring the security of lives and properties of Nigerian.“It is very clear to everybody that the Boko Haram terrorism is now‎ reduced to the lower level compared with last three years ago, and the young Chibok girls who were abducted by the Boko Haram are now saved by the present administration,” he said.He said, with regards to unemployment the present administration engage over 200,000 youths through N-power programme adding that more are soon to engage in the programme.Lai Muhammad further explained that the APC administration also succeeded in improving the power generation from 200 megawatts to over seven hundred megawatts within two years.He added that President Muhammad Buhari before he was elected during Campaign he promised to diversify the economy from mono-economy to diversify the economy through Agriculture, “today the Agricultural sector in Nigeria have been revived and thousands of youths engage on farming for food security commercial purposes.The Minister then urged, Nigerian to keep supporting the APC administration for a better change and better Nigeria for all.