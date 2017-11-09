As the Peoples Democratic Party prepares for its national convention to elect national officers on December 9 in Abuja, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has warned against imposition of candidates on the party.Dickson, in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo in Abuja on Thursday, said the convention was critical to the survival of the party.The statement added that the governor was totally against imposition of candidates for positions and called on PDP leaders and delegates to make sacrifices for the unity of the party.He stressed that in cases where party stakeholders/delegates are unable to reach a consensus on any position, the party should allow all aspirants who have bought nomination forms to test their popularity on the convention ground.The governor noted that it was by creating a level-playing field for all aspirants in a transparent convention that the PDP would be stronger and more cohesive.Dickson, a former Chairman of the PDP Reconciliation Committee, warned that the convention should not be conducted in a manner that could plunge the party into fresh crisis.He appealed to leaders of the party to avoid the temptation of taking over the place of the convention or abrogating the rights of the delegates to choose leaders for the party.