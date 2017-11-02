National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has sent a condolence message to the National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress and a former Governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the demise of his son, Jide.It described the sudden death as “sad, shocking and very painful.”Spokesperson for the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, “We believe that the Almighty God knows the best and understands the circumstances surrounding his sudden departure from us and we pray Him (God), to give his family and the government of Lagos state the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”Also, a former Acting National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, in his condolence message, said that the death of Jide came to him as a “shock”.Secondus prayed in his statement that God would give the Tinubu family the fortitude to bear the loss.“The death of this young and enterprising man came to me as a shock. It is painful for a parent to lose any child. I feel the pain of the former governor and I share in his grief. May the Lord console him and members of his family,” he added.