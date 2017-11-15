The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ahmed Markarfi, has warned aspirants of the national chairmanship position of the party against inducing delegates to the party’s national convention.

PDP delegates will converge in Abuja on December 9 to choose their leader ahead of the 2019 general elections.





Makarfi warned that any of the aspirants that bribed or induced delegates would be disqualified from contesting at the convention.





The former Governor added that any aspirant that violated the rules could still be disqualified on the day of convention.





He gave the warning during the peace accord signed by the aspirants at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.





Seven of the aspirants signed the accord while one was absent.





They were Prof. Tunde Adeniran , Prince Uche Secondus, Chief Gbenga Daniel , Rashidi Ladoja, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja , Dr . Raymond Dokpesi and Mr . Jimi Agbaje.





Chief Olabode George was not in the meeting and was said to have secured the permission of the national leadership of the party to sign the document on Thursday.





The accord read in part, “We will support whoever emerges amongst us as the National Chairman of our great party as long as the process is transparent, free and fair in accordance with the provisions of the constitution of the party and guidelines of the elective national convention.





“No aspirant shall leave the party or encourage his or her supporters, promoters etc to do so, as a result of the outcome of the national chairmanship election at the elective national convention.





“Any breach of the 2015 zero expenditure policy of the party, which prohibits the use of monetary inducement including lodging of delegates and providing money for votes , shall not be tolerated in the 2017 national elective convention and shall be grounds for disqualification on or before the 9 th of December, 2017;



“Any aspirant / sponsor / supporter / financier, proven to have done anything contrary to the agreements reached herein and in circumstances that suggest the knowledge of the undersigned persons shall be disqualified from contesting the national chairmanship election.





“Solemnly abide by and uphold the tenets of this national chairmanship election according to which we hereby voluntarily subscribe.”





Speaking before the peace accord, Makarfi commended the aspirants for putting the party first, adding that their resolve to sign the peace accord was a sign of greatness.





He assured the aspirants that the party’s national leadership would remain neutral in the contest.





The Caretaker Committee Chairman noted that the coming together of the aspirants to pledge their commitment to the outcome of the convention would help put the records straight and “shame our detractors.”





He added, “Our being here today is a clear confirmation that what they (a section of the media ) have been saying is wrong. You have resolved that whoever is crowned by God and elected by the delegates will be acceptable to you.





“We didn’t suggest anything to you. You met and showed it to us and all we did was thank you for statesmanship. Even PDP has not done this before, not to talk of other parties that are undemocratic.





“You have shown that whatever happens, the overall interest of the party prevails. This is a sign of greatness; an indication of good things to come.”