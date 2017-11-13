Raymond Dokpesi, one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairmanship aspirants, has said that all the eight chairmanship aspirants would sign a peace accord as part of their commitment towards successful convention.

Dokpesi, the founder of Daar Communications, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen after the PDP Governors’ Forum met with all aspirants in Enugu, which ended at early hours of Monday.





Dokpesi disclosed that all the aspirants had agreed to sign the peace accord at the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, by 4 p.m.





He described the move as part of efforts by the aspirants to ensure that the party came out of the convention stronger and united.





“With that accord being signed, we are going to look forward to a very peaceful and harmonious convention,”‎ he said.





Asked if the issue of zoning came up at the meeting of the forum with the aspirants, Dokpesi said the party was explicit enough on the issue of zoning.





He said that while the party’s presidential ticket was zoned to the North, the position of chairman was zone to the South, without specific reference to states or geopolitical region.





He said that the candidates had agreed to work together





“After the zoning principle, all the aspirants have agreed to work together to come up with a common position. Anybody can contest.





“If the party in its wisdom and the aspirants agreed within themselves and notify the party early enough that would be fine,” he said.





Also asked if the issue of a consensus candidate was deliberated at the meeting Dokpesi said “no, but that did not mean there were no discussion among the aspirants.





“Today on the way forward, a few of the aspirants met in the morning and in the afternoon and discussed which solution can be adopted,” he hinted.





Dokpesi added that following the meeting, he would go ahead with his campaign and consultation to fulfill his ambition.





The Governor of Ekiti and Chairman of the Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose, said that the party national convention, scheduled for Dec. 9, would be a world class that other political parties would emulate.





Fayose said that the party had worked hard and it had all it takes to win the Saturday Anambra Governorship election.





“We are using this opportunity to demand that the election should be credible. It should not only be credible but seen to be credible.





“We want to believe that Nigeria is of age to organise election that is acceptable at home and internationally, on Nov. 18 in Anambra,” Fayose added.





In attendance were the Chairman of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, all the PDP governors, except Ebonyi represented by his deputy.

Other aspirants at the meeting were Chief Bode George, Gbenga Daniel, Prince Uche Secondus, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, Jimi Agbaje, Taoheed Adedoja and Rashid Ladoja.





Also in attendance were Ike Ekweremadu, the Deputy President of the Senate; Gabriel Suswam, former Benue Governor, Adolphus Nwabara and Sule Lamido.