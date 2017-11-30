A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State, Engr. Nwabueze Onwuneme, has attacked a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri for drawing similarities between the wife of ousted Zimbabwe President, Grace Mugabe and Aisha Buhari.

Onwuneme said Omokiri got it wrong as there is way to compare the two.





The APC chieftain said the comparison clearly portrays Omokiri as “a confused man suffering from memory loss.”





Onwuneme, in a statement in Umuahia, urged the former Presidential aide to “be more innovative in his desperate efforts to keep his job rather than compounding it and bringing more troubles and ridicule to his boss’s wife who presently has several money laundering charges hanging on her neck.





“This was an era that witnessed Dame Patience Jonathan [allegedly] broke protocols during by several state visits where she usually disembarks from the aircraft first before her husband, the President, exchanging pleasantries before him.





He told Omokri that Patience’s “show of power stoked the fire that is still burning in Rivers state where she publicly snatched the microphone from the then Governor of Rivers state, Rt. Hon Chibuike Amaechi in public glare”.









According to him, the former First Lady threatened to deal with Rt. Hon Aminu Tambuwal, then the Speaker of the House of Representatives for trying to bring down her husband’s government, saying that Mrs. Buhari was too decent to be compared in any way with ex-First Lady of Zimbabwe.





“Though I am not holding brief for Mrs. Buhari, but Nigerians can attest to the fact that since the advent of her husband, President Buhari’s Government, she has carried herself with utmost humility and decorum devoid of the traits or claims made by Omokri in the said article,” he added.