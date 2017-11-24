Controversial On Air Personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze has described a sermon on tithe by the General overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, as ”falsehood driving us to poverty.”
The leader of ‘free sheeple movement’ shared a sermon of the pastor preaching on tithe, as he stated that ‘this is the kind of false preaching that probably plunged us into poverty in the first place!.’’
Recall that Adeboye had reacted to freeze’s statement on tithe, warning him to avoid divine curse.
The tithe controversy which has generated so much reaction from Nigerian pastors had Pastor Oyedepo giving reason why Christians must pay tithe.
But OAP Freeze has stressed that Paying tithe and giving offering to Pastors, wont take one out of poverty, saying that there is a huge possibility that it’s what took one into poverty in the first place.
See video below…
This is the kind of false preaching that probably plunged us into poverty! - India's population is 1.3 billon, while Indian people lining in extreme poverty are 80million. - Nigeria's population circa 200 milion, people living in extreme poverty according to worldpoverty.io; almost 80 million. - According to the world poverty index, by February 2018, Nigeria is billed to overtake India by having the MOST PEOPLE LIVING IN EXTREME POVERTY IN THE WORLD! - Paying tithe and giving offering to these guys WONT GET YOUR DUMB ASSES OUT OF POVERTY, there is a huge possibility that it's what got you there in the first place! ~FRZ - #FreeTheSheeple
