Controversial On Air Personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze has described a sermon on tithe by the General overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, as ”falsehood driving us to poverty.”

The leader of ‘free sheeple movement’ shared a sermon of the pastor preaching on tithe, as he stated that ‘this is the kind of false preaching that probably plunged us into poverty in the first place!.’’





Recall that Adeboye had reacted to freeze’s statement on tithe, warning him to avoid divine curse.





The tithe controversy which has generated so much reaction from Nigerian pastors had Pastor Oyedepo giving reason why Christians must pay tithe.





But OAP Freeze has stressed that Paying tithe and giving offering to Pastors, wont take one out of poverty, saying that there is a huge possibility that it’s what took one into poverty in the first place.



