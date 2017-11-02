Former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola has commiserated with a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the death of his first son, Jide.Prince Oyinlola in a message to Tinubu described the news of the loss as shocking and devastating.“We learnt of the very unfortunate loss of your beloved son, Jide, on Wednesday November 1, 2017 with very heavy heart. It was a shocking and devastating event that has created a huge hole in the heart of humanity. There is no word that can adequately convey the pains of this loss of a son who was at the prime of his life.“As a Muslim, we urge you to take solace in the belief that God, the All knowing, gives and He takes. This is, no doubt, a very difficult period for the family, immediate and extended, but we as humans cannot question the decision of our Maker. Our prayer is that the Almighty will look after all remaining members of your family. God will repose the soul of the departed. You will not have cause to weep over anyone again (Amen),” Oyinlola said.