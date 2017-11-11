The Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara, Bishop David Oyedepo, has advocated review of the nation’s education system for Nigeria to achieve the desired transformation.





The chancellor made the call on Friday in Omu-Aran at the Graduation, Prize Given Day and Public Lecture to commemorate the 50 years anniversary of Government Secondary School, Omu-Aran.





Oyedepo, also an old boy of the school, stressed the importance of quality education in the life of any society and its people.





The cleric said that only a standard and formidable education system could help to hasten Nigeria’s much desired socio-economic recovery, growth and development.





He expressed the need for the leaders to facilitate formidable platform, through the education sector, to enable youths acquire improved education to prepare them toward taking up leadership role in the future in the country.





“Wherever goes quality education there goes civilisation and socio-economic development.





“Egypt was once leading in education and at the same time leading in civilisation. The people from Europe were going to Egypt to learn Architecture, Geometry and Archaeology.





“There is no substitute to quality education in the recovery process of any nation like ours,” he said.