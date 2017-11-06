The Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) of the Nigeria Police Force yesterday revealed that over N800,000 was extorted by some police officers in three months.The money which was extorted from members of the public between July and September, 2017 was recovered by the Unit.A report in Abuja yesterday by the Officer in charge of the Unit, Abayomi Shogunle also revealed that 16 police officers were sanctioned for various acts of professional misconduct between July and September, 2017.According to the report: “The Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) in Q3 2017 recovered and returned a total sum of N834,000,000 extorted money to members of the public”.“Part of the money recovered includes the sum of ₦100,000 extorted from a woman in Kano State who got her money after she contacted the PCRRU”.The Unit also noted that the Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the suspension from service of an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Bayo Obadiah attached to Area Command Ikorodu, Lagos over corrupt practices.Giving details of the complaints received in the third quarter of the year, Shogunle said:”The total number of 764 complaints was recorded in the Q3 2017 with Lagos State Command topping the state Ranking table with 180 (23.56), followed by Rivers State with 102 (13.35) and FCT-Abuja 87 (11.39).“Sokoto and Plateau State Commands recorded no complaint in the period under review.“In all, Phone call was the most preferred channel by members of the public for lodging complaints with 447 (58.5), WhatsApp 203 (26.57), Twitter 19 (2.49), Facebook 6 (0.71), SMS 3 (0.39), BBM 1 (0.13) and others (Written Petition, Media Publications etc.) 29 (3.80)”