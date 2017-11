The Nigerian Vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will be representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the Kenya’s presidential inauguration slated for Tuesday, November 28,2017.

This was contained in a press statement made available to journalists on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on media and publicity, Mr Laolu Akande.





According to the statement, “President Muhammadu Buhari would be represented by his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, at tomorrow’s second term inauguration of Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi.

“Prof. Osinbajo would be joining several other heads of State and Government from Africa and beyond who are expected at the swearing-in ceremony holding at the Kasarani Sports Complex in the country’s capital city.