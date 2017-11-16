Eminent personalities on Thursday attended President Muhammadu Buhari’s book’s public presentation in Abuja.

The book ‘Making Steady, Sustainable Progress for Nigeria’s Peace and Prosperity’, was presented to the public at the old Banquet Hall of the State House.





It was a mid-term scorecard on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.





Among those that graced the public presentation of the book, that started few minutes past 12 noon, were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is the keynote speaker at the occasion.





Also at the occasion was the Chairman of the occasion and the APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.





State governors at the event were Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Rauf Aragbesola (Osun), Jigawa, Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara).





Other members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), other top government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and traditional rulers also attended.





The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara was represented at the occasion.





The programme was still in progress at the time of filing this report.