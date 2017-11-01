Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), on Tuesday accused the elites, as well as religious leaders across the geo-political zones of frustrating the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Osinbajo accused the political, business and religious leaders of selfishness, saying they refused to make sacrifices, either in service or self-restraint.





The Vice President, represented by the Aso Rock Chaplain, Seyi Joseph, said this in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, during the dedication and commissioning of the 10,000 seater Ecumenical Centre, constructed by the administration of Henry Seriake Dickson.





According to Osinbajo, corruption, tribalism, religion and other parochial tendencies remained impediments to the growth of Nigeria as a nation.





He said, “Permit me then to make a concluding submission. It is my view that the Nigerian elite – political, business and religious – regardless of faith and ethnicity, think alike, and are driven by largely similar motivations. The elite are usually self-centred, selfish and unprepared to make the sacrifices either in service or self-restraint that leaders of successful communities must make.





“Playing the religious or ethnic card when necessary so as to get the masses in line is the grossly cynical default of our elite. However, the most poignant point to note is that, when you look at any list of alleged perpetrators of a heinous case of corruption, all tribes ethnicities and religions are well represented.





“In other words, high level corruption knows no religion or ethnicity. The conspirators include Christians and Muslims from all the Geo-political zones. They are in government, legislature, judiciary and the press. They are United, protect each other, fight for each other’s and are prepared to go down together. They are one tribe, indivisible, regardless of diversity. It is this tribe that confuse the arguments for change in society…Nigeria’s greatest battle is the Jane to bring integrity and accountability to public service and the private sector.”





To build a new Nigeria, Osinbajo canvassed a new tribe of men and women of all faith, tribe and ethnicity who are committed to a country administered on high values of integrity, hard work, justice and patriotism.





The edifice was dedicated by the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, and witnessed by a former President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and founder of the Warri-based World of Life Bible Church (WLBC), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, who said, “Bayelsa State is blessed.”