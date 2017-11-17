Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, Chairman and APC National Assembly members will storm Akwa Ibom tomorrow Saturday for the official flag-off of the party’s local government election campaigns in the state.This was disclosed Friday in Uyo at a press briefing by the Chairman, Akwa Ibom APC Local Government Election Campaign Committee, Senator Aloysius Etuk.He said ministers, appointees from Akwa Ibom on federal boards and commissions as well as Chairman, APC Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha will also lead his counter-parts from APC ruling states among other dignitaries to Uyo for the mother of all campaigns.The event, according to the organising committee will feature presentation of party flags to 31 Chairmanship candidates and 329 councillorship candidates at the Uyo Township Stadium, while fundraising dinner is billed for evening, immediately after the rally to generate money for the state chapter to coordinate the local government election campaigns in the state.Meanwhile, preparations were in top gear for the hosting of party’s big-wigs in the state tomorrow led by the National Chairman, Chief Oyegun. At the time of filing this report, security presence around the venue of the event and major roads were observed by this reporter as other officials were leaving no stone unturned.Senator Etuk, however, explained that why the official flag-off of the APC campaign was delayed was due to the none release of the venue by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Monday Uko.This is coming, even as the state chapter of the party has raised an alarm over grand conspiracy by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to rig the forthcoming election in December 2, 2017.The alarm, which is coming few weeks to the election is increasingly disturbing APC, even as the electorate, International Election Monitoring Groups, Civil Liberties Organization, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and the respective security agencies have been petitioned on the collision with the State Independent Electoral Commission, AKISIEC, and PDP to derail the electoral process.Addressing newsmen in Uyo on Thursday, Senator Aloysius Etuk said, APC is increasingly perturbed about the clandestine moves by the PDP, colluding with the state election agency, AKISIEC to gain undue advantage.According to him, ‘‘right from the issuance of Notice for Local Government Election by AKISIEC, we observed a clear pattern of absurdity and breach of rules of practice and procedure for the call-up to the election for which we approached the court for relevant interpretation.‘‘As expected, we are pursuing the matter and other issues of concern via the appropriate judicial channels to ensure that, APC and her candidates stand on a firm and proper footing with other candidates for the election’’.Consequent upon this, the party also alleges that AKISIEC through the PDP was secretly recruiting and training Ad-hoc Staffers for the December election cautioning that, the process ought to have been transparently conducted away from embellishing it in fraught and irregularity.