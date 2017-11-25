Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo Saturday shared a heart-warming message to mark his wedding anniversary to his wife, Oludapo Osinbajo.

The VP took to twitter to express his love and gratitude for the journey so far.





“When our worlds collided, it was just a matter of time. Our story began today, many years ago. The harmony in the symphony, my treasure! Happy Anniversary Oludolapo Your heart is my home,” he wrote.

Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo also took to her IG account to give thanks to God. She shared a photo of her husband and wrote:

28 years together to the glory of God!

O God our help in ages past,

Our hope for years to come. Our shelter from the stormy blast

And our eternal home.

#WeddingAnniversary

#ToGodBeTheGlory





The couple who got married in 1989, have three children together.





Osinbajo who is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, became Vice President on May 29 2015.





With his legal background and antecedents as a Commissioner for Justice in Lagos state for eight years, many expect that he will contribute a great deal to the much needed reform of the judicial system at the national level.





As the Vice President he is also expected to oversee the economic planning team and report, as well as make recommendations, to the president who takes the final decision.





So far, he has carried out his duties in a manner that many have described as being ‘quite impressive’, especially when he had to stand in as Acting president in the absence of President Muhammdu Buhari.





President Buhari had travelled to the United Kingdom on a 10-day vacation. Shortly after his return to the country however, he had to return again on May 7, to attend to his health properly.





During that period, Mr Osinbajo made many prominent public appearances and unscheduled visits as he was given the responsibility to act as president.