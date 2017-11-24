A South African court has increased Olympic athlete Oscar Pistorius’s jail sentence for killing his girlfriend to 13 years and five months.

Prosecutors had argued that the initial six-year term for murdering Reeva Steenkamp was too short.





The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled his sentence be increased to 15 years, less time already served.





“The sentence imposed by the [high court] with respect to murder is set aside and substituted with the following – the respondent’s imprisonment for 13 years and five months,” Justice Legoabe Willie Seriti said.





Pistorius claimed he shot Steenkamp dead on Valentine’s Day in 2013, after mistaking her for a burglar.