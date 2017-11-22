Political leaders from the North-Central region, Tuesday, announced their support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Among those who asked the president to seek for reelection were: Governors Samuel Ortom, Simon Lalong, Tanko Al-Makura, of Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa States respectively, as well as Senator George Akume, former governor of Benue State.





They made announced their decision at the North Central meeting of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups in Abuja.





Senator Akume moved a motion urging President Buhari to seek a second term in 2019 which Governor Lalong seconded.





The audience comprising All Progressives Congress, APC, stalwarts from the zone unanimously endorsed the motion.





Senator Akume, who chaired the meeting listed successes in the fight against terrorism, economic recovery, sustenance of democracy, restoration of the Nigeria’s reputation in the comity of nations, and the President’s personal integrity and patriotism as justification for their call.





He said four years were too short for leaders to record lasting milestones and legacies for the people hence the constitutional provision for a second term.





Governor Ortom stated that President Buhari represented everything that could make Nigeria great.





“For 2019, there is no credible presidential candidate for the APC other than Buhari,” he stressed.





Governor Lalong disclosed that major stakeholders in his state had already moved a motion to compel the President to seek re-election pointing out that his fight against insecurity and corruption as well as efforts to diversify the economy have endeared him to the people.





Nasarawa Governor, represented by his Deputy, Silas Agara, declared that for the people of his state, there was no going back on the Buhari project.