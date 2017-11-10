Orji Kalu, former Abia State Governor, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint only those who supported his 2015 Presidential election into his cabinet.

Kalu made the appeal while urging Buhari to compensate those who campaigned aggressively for him during the 2015 poll.





The former governor noted that only those who worked for Buhari, to realise his presidential ambition, deserved a place in his cabinet.





Featuring on African Independent Television (AIT) programme, ‘Clear View’ Kalu said, “I will encourage the president to play this game as a politician because, if you have appointed people, let them do the job.





“Also, appoint those people who followed you during campaigns so that they can have the benefit of where you want to be.





“You cannot just win an election and import people to come and run the same government you want; it is not possible, it is not going to work.





“So, politicians are supposed to run with the mandate they ran around with to win the election. If you go around, you will hear people saying, ‘we won election and the president doesn’t want to bring everybody on board.’





“So, the president should, as much as possible, bring people who worked with him on board.





“In fact, if I were in the president’s shoes, all the people who ran the presidential election with me and those who did not run and some leaders deserve to be told, you have one minister, go and appoint him and bring for me.





“The minister is Buhari’s minister; he is not Orji Kalu’s minister. But you help to appoint him because you worked for the party. That is the essence of constitutional/business democracy.”







