 #ON2017: Photos from Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi's traditional wedding ceremony | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » » #ON2017: Photos from Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi's traditional wedding ceremony

3:51 PM 0 ,
A+ A-
The traditional wedding ceremony of Afrobeats singer, Oritsefemi, to his sweetheart Nabila is currently underway in Lagos. 
#ON2017: The love struck look, the wedding cake, more photos from Oritsefemi and Nabila
Tagged #ON2017, Oritsefemi’s wedding which is currently ongoing at The Ark, Lekki, Lagos, has gold and purple as the colour code of the day. The couple had a private civil wedding in April, this year, and the groom has been outspoken about his love for Nabila, who is a PR expert working with Multichoice.

The couple has also made it known to all that their wedding will be a carnival. Nabila recently showed of the cows they are preparing for their guests – she showed off four cows on Instagram and added that more are coming.

The couple have also kept fans updated about how the plan to have as many people as possible come celebrate with them on their special day.


Oritsefemi even placed an advert on a billboard in Lekki, Lagos, to announce his wedding .

Here are some photos from the event.
#ON2017: The love struck look, the wedding cake, more photos from Oritsefemi and Nabila

#ON2017: The love struck look, the wedding cake, more photos from Oritsefemi and Nabila

#ON2017 - Oritsefemi

#ON2017 - Oritsefemi

#ON2017 - Oritsefemi

#ON2017 - Oritsefemi

#ON2017 - Oritsefemi

#ON2017: First photos Oritisefemi and Nabila Fash on their wedding day

#ON2017: First photos Oritisefemi and Nabila Fash on their wedding day

#ON2017: Oritsefemi and Nabila look gorgeous in their outfits

Oristefemi1

Exif_JPEG_420

Exif_JPEG_420

Exif_JPEG_420


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top