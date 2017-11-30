In a video which has gone viral on social media, Nigerian Pastor and Founder of Kingsway International Christian Center located in the United Kingdom with branches in Nigeria, Matthew Ashimolowo decided to weigh in on the tithing issue.
Although the pastor did not mention names, he referred to the person he was referring to as a “yoyo” and said such person should not determine Christian’s belief. The man of God went further to describe the person as a wife beater who sleeps with different women.
Nigerian radio personality, Daddy Freeze, who has always frowned at the ways pastors in Nigeria become super rich and live flamboyant lifestyles, while their members suffer to pay tithe and offerings, reposted the video on his Instagram page.
He wrote:
Haaaaaa! Has it come to this?
-
See the way he is defending tithing with so much passion, I hope this same passion is extended to bringing home our brothers who are currently enslaved in Libya.
-
I didn't hear ONE single bible verse, just sentiments and emotions in this defense.
-
Who is this 'Yoyo' now? Mention his name make we know am.😂and I hope there is proof to back these allegations up and they are not just 'hear say' from an false interview conducted on an embattled pot of stale bitterleaf soup.
-
Whoever the 'yoyo' is, one thing is certain, he cannot determine what the body of Christ believes, only the BIBLE can do that, so until you can come out with a superior argument to explain where Jesus our high priest, or the disciples our first pastors collected tithes, it looks like the 'yoyo' is the one speaking the biblical truth and no amount of subbing or name calling can override the scriptures.
-
If the 'yoyo' drinks alcohol, lets remember Jesus drank alcohol too.. he was called a drunkard by the Pharisees.. the teachers of religious law who burdened the people with unbearable religious yokes and put up similar fights when Jesus drove the money changers out of the temple!
-
A man can't be seen drinking pap, Fanta or lucozade and be called a drunkard, can he? ~FRZ
-
#FreeTheSheeple
-
◄ Luke 7:34 ►
New International Version
The Son of Man came eating and drinking, and you say, 'Here is a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners.
-
Berean Literal Bible
The Son of Man has come eating and drinking, and you say, 'Behold, a man, a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and of sinners!'
-
King James Bible
The Son of man is come eating and drinking; and ye say, Behold a gluttonous man, and a winebibber, a friend of publicans and sinners!
-
Holman Christian Standard Bible
The Son of Man has come eating and drinking, and you say, Look, a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners!'
-
International Standard Version
The Son of Man has come eating and drinking, and you say, 'Look! He's a glutton and a drunk, a friend of tax collectors and sinners!'
-
