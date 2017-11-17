 Olamide releases seventh studio album ‘Lagos Nawa’ | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Rapper Olamide Adedeji has unveiled his much anticipated seventh studio album entitled ‘Lagos Nawa’.
The singer announced his seventh body of work for the seventh year running via his Instagram page on Friday.

The rapper prides himself to have made ‘Lagos Nawa’ within 48 hours and was produced alongside habitual collaborator Young Jonn. The album also includes a “spiritual” version of his hit track ‘Wo’.

The 17-track project also features collaborations from top acts like Timaya, Tiwa Savage, Phyno & Reminisce.


‘Wo’, a hit song by the rapper was recently named the most popular song of the year by fellow artiste Wizkid.

