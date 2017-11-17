Rapper Olamide Adedeji has unveiled his much anticipated seventh studio album entitled ‘Lagos Nawa’.

The singer announced his seventh body of work for the seventh year running via his Instagram page on Friday.





#LagosNawa out in stores pelu ori Titi A post shared by Olamide Adedeji (@baddosneh) on Nov 16, 2017 at 10:50pm PST

The rapper prides himself to have made ‘Lagos Nawa’ within 48 hours and was produced alongside habitual collaborator Young Jonn. The album also includes a “spiritual” version of his hit track ‘Wo’. The rapper prides himself to have made ‘Lagos Nawa’ within 48 hours and was produced alongside habitual collaborator Young Jonn. The album also includes a “spiritual” version of his hit track ‘Wo’.





#LagosNawa now available on iTunes,also check my bio for link 🙏🏾 A post shared by Olamide Adedeji (@baddosneh) on Nov 16, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

The 17-track project also features collaborations from top acts like Timaya, Tiwa Savage, Phyno & Reminisce. The 17-track project also features collaborations from top acts like Timaya, Tiwa Savage, Phyno & Reminisce.





‘Wo’, a hit song by the rapper was recently named the most popular song of the year by fellow artiste Wizkid.