Barring any unforeseen circumstance, the Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha, will present the 2018 budget to the state House of Assembly, on Tuesday.The governor announced this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, yesterday, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo.According to the statement, Okorocha would give account for only six years of what his administration archived in the state.It stated: “This is to inform the public and Imo people in particular that the governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha will be presenting the 2018 Budget to the State House of Assembly on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at the hallow Chambers of the State House of Assembly by 10 O’clock in the morning.“With this announcement, all those concerned with the exercise are required to get seated earlier before the arrival of the governor.“In the course of the budget presentation, the governor will be expected to mention some of the monumental achievements of his administrations in the Past Six years.“Since it would not be possible for him to mention all the achievements of his administration in an outing of that nature because they are too numerous to mention.“It should be recalled that the governor had on Friday, December 23, 2016 presented a budget of N131, 143, 144, 277 for the 2017 fiscal year and the budget was tagged budget of consolidation 2.”