Rochas Okorocha, Imo State Governor has said he would sacrifice his 2019 presidential ambition if President Muhammadu Buhari will contest.

Okorocha said this on the sidelines of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, on Tuesday.





The governor disclosed that should Buhari signifies interest to run for 2019, “we will support him.”





According to Okorocha, the president would follow due process in signifying in intentions for 2019 because the All Progressives Congress, APC, is against imposition of candidates.





He said, “My president is very democratic. If Mr. President wants to run for election, he will follow all the processes and if he is the person, we will all support him.





“In APC, there is no imposition of candidate. If Buhari is running, I will allow that man to continue, but if he is not running, I won’t sacrifice my presidential ambition.”





Similarly, Governor of Plateau State, Solomon Lalong, Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu and their Nasarawa State counterpart, Tanko Al-Makura, endorsed Buhari for a second term.





Al-Makura noted that the ruling party has no better candidate for the 2019 presidential election.