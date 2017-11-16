Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to use his “magic hand” to make Tony Nwoye governor of Anambra state.

Okorocha made this appeal on Wednesday while speaking at the final rally of the All Progressives Congress in Awka on Wednesday.





“Kogi is a young man, you made it possible for him. Kebbi is a young man, Niger is a young man, Edo is a young man, Katsina is our elder brother,” he said.





“The way you brought these people, use that same hand of blessing, the magic hand of Buhari to give us Tony Nwoye. I sat down to search out who you are and to define you but I can’t. The way you turned around the economy of Nigeria, brought us out of recession, use the same magic to give us Nwoye.





“It’s the same manner you went to the hospital and everybody thought you were gone, you came back strong even stronger than before, looking more handsome; give us Tony Nwoye. My president my president, we look up to that day on Saturday when we can come back and raise the hand of this young man.





“Then you’ll see the south-east, the Orji Uzo Kalu, the Nwobodos, the Ken Nnamanis and your ministers, you have people. The only one you should try and check for us, to try and see if you can add something to his height is Ngige because with this height we have a challenge.”





In his address, President Muhammadu Buhari said he hopes the APC will bounce back and get Nwoye elected.





“I’m very impressed with the organisation and the number of people who turned out. We are hoping that the APC bounce back and get our governor elected next Saturday,” he said.





“I assure you if you study very closely the budget of next year, we have earmarked and we are expecting the national assembly to approve what we intend to do about infrastructure in the south-east.”





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to conduct a governorship election in the state on Saturday, November 18.