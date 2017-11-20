The Igbo socio-political and Cultural Organisation, the Ohanaeze has described the former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, as an outstanding patriot whose contributions to the country’s socio-political evolution would be indelible.The President General of Ohanaeze, Chief John Nwodo, said in a statement in Abuja on Monday that with the demise of the first elected Vice President of Nigeria, the country has lost one of the foremost advocates of a restructured federation.According to him, ” Dr Ekwueme was intellectually forthright, engaging, loyal and outstandingly patriotic.“As a politician, he was courageous and original in his ideas. Ndigbo have lost a genius, a father and an intellectual giant.”The Ohanaeze, boss commiserated with his immediate family, friends and associates and Nigeria for the “huge loss” while urging Nigeria government to immortalise him.Chief John Nwodo also charged the newly-elected Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano to be magnanimous in victory, put campaign rhetorics apart and extend the hand of fellowship to his opponents.The Ohanaeze boss in a congratulatory message to the governor saluted the opponents for what he described as a healthy and competitive encounter.Nwodo, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said, the fact that all the people of Anambra State came out to vote was also commendable.He added that the security personnel deserved to be congratulated for the secure atmosphere in which he said the elections were conducted.The former minister of information also noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission appeared transparent and must be given a pat on the back.“I congratulate Governor Obiano for his decisive victory. I congratulate his opponents for a healthy and competitive encounter, I also congratulate Mr President for keeping to his words to ensure a free, fair and credible election”, Nwodo saidHe noted that the rest of Ndigbo must copy the Anambra example and see politics as a healthy game.