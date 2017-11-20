Chief Nnia Nwodo, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, a socio cultural organisation of Igbos has congratulated Chief Willie Obiano for his victory in the just concluded Anambra governorship election.

Nwodo, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday also congratulated Obiano’s opponents for a healthy and competitive encounter.





The president-general urged Obiano to put the campaign rhetoric apart and extend his hand of fellowship to his opponents.





He urged the rest of Igbos to copy Anambra example and see politics as a healthy game.





Nwodo commended President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping to his word to ensure a free and fair election.





“The fact that all the political parties and the Anambra people came out to vote is most commendable.





“The security personnel deserve congratulations for the secure atmosphere in which the election was held.





“INEC, so far, appeared transparent and must be given a pat on the back,’’ he said.





NAN reports that Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled 234,071 votes to defeat 36 other candidates in the election held on Nov. 18 in the state.