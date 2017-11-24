Two months after Maimuna Aliyu made the headlines over a controversial issue, Maryam Sanda, her daughter, has been the talk of town for a worse reason.

Aliyu’s nomination into the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences Commission (ICPC) had elicited negative reactions following allegations of corruption levelled against her.





She was accused of abusing her office as executive director of Aso Savings and Loans Limited.





Subsequently, her nomination was withdrawn and she was charged to court on a three-count charge of abuse of office, misappropriation of public funds and criminal breach of trust.





As Aliyu was trying to recover from the embarrassing encounter, the issue of her daughter came to the fore.

Sanda was alleged to have killed Bilyamin Mohammed, her husband, over allegations of infidelity.





Mohammed was the son of Haliru Bello, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Not much is known about the lady who is said to have got married to Mohammed in 2015.





POLICE EXPERIENCING DIFFICULTY IN REMANDING SANDA





The federal capital territory (FCT) police command had said it was finding it difficult to remand Sanda because of her six-month-old baby.





But that did not stop the police from arraigning her on a two-count charge of culpable homicide – punishable by death.





Judges would now determine the fate of mother and daughter. Obviously not a situation any family will want to be in.