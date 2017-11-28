Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has accused the Federal Government of being unserious with the clean-up of Ogoniland.

The Governor noted that the devastation of Ogoniland has impoverished the people by destroying their farmlands and fishing waters.





According to Wike, Ogoni clean up programme remains a political project aimed at attaining political mileage.





The governor made these remarks when when he granted audience to the Senate Committee on Environment on Investigative visit to Ogoniland.





He told the Senator Oluremi Tinubu-led Committee that the people of Rivers State were tired of procrastination in relation to the execution of the clean up.





On the black soot polluting the air in Rivers state, Governor Wike stated that it was a fallout of oil pollution, stressing that people were suffering the health hazards.





According to him, “The Federal Government is not serious about the clean up of Ogoniland. We are tired of telling our people that the project will start next year.





“Let it not be a political project. Look at the North East, a commission was established and $1Billion released. “.





Earlier, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said that the committee was on an oversight visit to ascertain the level of environmental degradation in Ogoniland.





She said that the committee will draw attention to the environmental challenges facing the Ogoni people.





Senator Tinubu said: “We are concerned about these issues. We will use face masks when we get to the location. Face masks will draw attention to the message to world on the essence of the cleanup “.