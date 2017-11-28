The Nigerian Senate has disagreed with Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike over his comment that the Federal Government was not serious with the Clean up of Ogoni land.

While receiving members of the Senate Committee on Environment , Wike had noted that the “Ogoni clean up programme remains a project aimed at attaining political mileage.”





Meanwhile, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said Governor Wike’s comments should not be taken seriously.





Senator Tinubu reacted when he led members of the Senate Committee on Environment on a visit to some oil impacted sites in Ogoni Land for an over sight function.





She said the governor should support the funding of the project rather than complaining, stressing that those affected are from Rivers state.





According to her, “He (Wike) can not even fund the project. So the earlier he works with the Federal Government the better for both parties.





“The process is very slow and that is why the Governor is expecting more seriousness. He did not mean it that way to be rude.”





Tinubu however expressed optimism that the clean up will go far especially with recent pronouncements made by President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2018 Budgets presentation.