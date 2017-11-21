The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chief Victor Oye, on Tuesday, said the state governor, Willie Obiano would not defect to the All Progressives Congress.Oye’s reaction is coming following insinuations in some quarters that Obiano had a tacit agreement with the leadership of APC to return him(Obiano) in last Saturday’s poll.According to the story, that explains why the APC did not fight against Obiano in the race.Obiano of APGA won the poll with 234,071, against Tony Nwoye of APC who polled 98,752 to come second in the contest.Speaking at a press conference in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area of the state, Oye described the story as false and unfounded.He said with the landslide victory APGA recorded in the November 18, it would not play a second fiddle to anybody.Oye added that the party would win eight governorship seats in the 2019 general elections.He said, “We have drawn a road map to achieve this feat ahead of the 2019 elections. APGA remain the party with a clear ideology.”He said APGA won the election because it entered the race with courage and boldness despite threats and intimidation from different quarters.“It was the confidence and trust we had in God that gave us the victory, Oye stated, adding, “APGA through the just concluded election, has set a record by changing the political landscape of the state”.“Some people had said that the election would mark the end of APGA, and that we would pack our bags and baggage and disappear from the political scene. But all I simply told them is ‘if God agrees’.“It was the attack of the opposition that helped us to win because if they had not challenged us the way they did, probably we wouldn’t have put in much effort as we did,” he added.He assured that the governor would extend the hand of friendship to the opposition, just as he said the party would be magnanimous in victory.