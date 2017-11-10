Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has rented out a 25-room property he owns to the newly established Coker-Ibogun Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Ogun state to use as secretariat

The building, which is located in his native Ibogun village, was leased out at the meager charge of N10 per year despite having facilities such as water, toilets and a standby generator.





The chairman of the LCDA, Juwon Gbadebo, revealed the ex-President’s charity to members of the State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, led by Olusola

Sonuga, who were on oversight function to the area.





He said that “Obasanjo’s act of good faith is a commendable feat that should contribute to boosting development in the state.”





Leader of the delegation, Mr. Sonuga, advised the council to make use of the resources that it has been afforded and generate more revenue from it.





The Coker-Ibogun LCDA is part of the 52 councils recently created by state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, as part of his administration’s efforts to extend the dividends of democracy to the grassroots.