Musiliu Obanikoro, a former Minister of State for Defence and former Ambassador of Nigeria to Ghana, has revealed he will be officially defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, weekend, Sun reports.

The report could not provide the reason for his planned defection, but the former minister has been seen lately at gatherings of APC chieftains.





He was minister in the last administration of Goodluck Jonathan and was in the running for the Lagos state governorship seat in 2015 but lost the ticket to Jimi Agbaje.