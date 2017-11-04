The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has apologized for the delay in payment of Corps members’ allowances.

The Management said those yet to get theirs should expect payment in a couple of days.





NYSC explained that the delay was as a result of technical issue with the payment platform.





A statement on its Facebook page read: “The Management of the National Youth Service Corps regrets the delay being experienced in the payment of personal allowance to Corps members.





“Management wishes to inform Corps members and the rest of the public that funds have since been released by the Federal Government, but the delay is as a result of technical problems with the payment platform.





“We wish to further inform that the service providers are working round the clock to restore connectivity so as to allow seamless crediting of Corps members’ accounts. We are confident that this will be achieved in a couple of days.





“Management appreciates the patience shown by Corps members in the face of this unforeseen challenge, and appeals for more understanding as we are working assiduously with the relevant agencies to address the problem.





“Payment of Corps members’ allowance is a top priority for the Federal Government and the NYSC Scheme, and wish to restate our commitment to the welfare of the youth on national service at all times.”