The management of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has released call-up letters for 2017 Batch B stream I prospective corps members .

Prospective corps members have been advised to print out call-up letter to know their state of deployment.





This was contained in a statement by the scheme on their Fcebook page @NYSCHQNG





The Statement reads:” 2017 BATCH ‘B’ STREAM I ORIENTATION COURSE





The NYSC 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course is scheduled to commence in all the NYSC Orientation camps nationwide as follows:





(a) Commencement of Registration: Tuesday 21st November, 2017









(b) Cut-off date for Registration: 12 midnight, Wednesday, 22nd November, 2017





(c) Swearing-In Ceremony: Thursday,23rd November,2017





(d) Official Closing Ceremony: Monday, 11th December, 2017





2. All prospective Corps Members slated for the 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course are advised to proceed to their respective Camps as stated on their Call-up Letters. Foreign-trained graduates are to report to the Camp with their travelling Passport for Identification as well as their Transcript for verification.









3. In the event of any loss of Call-up Letter, the Corps member who collected the Call-up letter from his/her Institution is advised to obtain Police Report and Sworn Affidavit, thereafter, report to the Institution of graduation for further necessary action.





Those who initially printed their Call-up Letter on-line can re-print the Call-up Letter as many times as they want in the case of loss.





REQUIREMENT FOR REGISTRATION:

(a) Original Call-up Letter or Call-up Letter printed on-line





(b) Statement of Result endorsed by authorized officer with authentic signature.





(c) School Identity Card, including travelling Passport for Foreign-trained graduates.





(d) Medical Doctors, Pharmacists, Physiotherapists and Optometrists are to produce evidence of Registration with their Professional Bodies.





(e) Prospective Corps members should go to Camp with Functional Account Number and

Bank Verification Number (BVN) to facilitate online payment of entitlements.





(f) In addition, each prospective corps member MUST present Certificate of Fitness from a Government or Military Hospital showing his/her health status before he/she will be registered and admitted for the orientation course.





The Director General, Brigadier General SZ Kazaure DSS PhD FCSN wishes all prospective Corps Members safe journey to their respective camps and a memorable orientation course.”