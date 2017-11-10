For allegedly sending nude pictures of some ladies to internet, the men of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Akure, Ondo State have arrested four men in Ikaramu Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.Three of the suspects (name withheld) were said to be corps members of the National Youths Service Corps serving in the state.It was learnt that the suspects were fond of inviting their girlfriends to a hotel where they will ask them to put off their clothes and start taking their pictures while the ladies were naked.According to a source, after taking the nude pictures of the ladies, they would be demanding money from the ladies with the threat that if they failed to provide them the money their pictures be sent to the internet.The source said, "Many ladies, including their fellow corps members have fallen victims of the suspects and they have been making money from it before they were eventually caught.” They will invite their girlfriends to a hotel in Ikare Akoko and after making love with the ladies, they will be taking their pictures while naked.“Some days after they will be demanding money from the ladies they would threaten that if the ladies fail to give them the money, they will send their nude pictures to the internet. Any of them who fails to give out money will find her naked pictures on the internet.Confirming the development, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Ojo Adelegan, said they had been handed over to the appropriate security organisation for further action.Adelegan however refused to disclose the identity of the suspects.” I can confirm their arrest but they are no more with us they have been handed over to other security agency, ” the army spokesman stated.