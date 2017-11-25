Fulani youths, under the aegis of Jonde Jam Fulani Youth Association of Nigeria, JAFUYAN, have vowed to take a definite stand over the killings of their kinsmen in Numan, Adamawa State, “if Federal Government fails to act fast.”

Few days ago, over 60 persons were killed in an overnight clash between farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Safere and Kodomti villages in Numan.





National President of Jonde Jam, Alhaji Saidu Maikano, in a press release on Friday, vowed that, “Jonde Jam is convening a national stakeholders meeting to take a definite stand on this act of wickedness against its members.”





The Fulani youths also expressed concerns over the implementation of the anti-grazing law in Benue and Taraba states, asking President Mahammadu Buhari to call the two governors, Samuel Ortom and Darius Ishaku to order.





The group also cried out that cattle belonging to his members were dying of hunger because they cannot go grazing in the areas as a result of fear of unknown attackers.





He said: “It id with heavy heart that we totally condemn the massacre of over 60 women and children in Shaforon, Kikem and Kodemti villages in Numan local government of Adamawa State on November 19, 2017.





“This is the latest in a coordinated agenda to wipe out our people systematically through ethnic cleansing. This particular dastardly act is perpetrated by the Bachama ethnic militia in Numan Local Government against the defenceless and unarmed women and children.





“We therefore condemn in totality this barbaric act of cruelty against humanity and demand a clear action by the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammad Buhari to protect all our members and their resources as bona fide citizens of the country.





“We also unequivocally demand justice for our killed members, as justice remains the only way to peace. The entire Fulani herdsmen of this country are today paying the prize of coordinated campaign that had deliberately profiled them as perpetrators while they are the major victims.”