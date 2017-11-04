Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state speaks of his journey to winning the 2019 elections has said that ‘nothing can stop him from contesting the 2019 election’ not even if his son becomes the chairman of PDP. He further said that during Aminu Tambuwal speakership, the post was zoned to the South west but because we lost it, a zone got the two top appointments in the land.‘It is the Presidency that orders things. When I become President in 2019, I will reorder those things. Nothing can stop me from contesting. ‘Even if they pick the party’s chairman from my family; even if they pick my son as party chairman, I will contest.’